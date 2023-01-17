Gary Neville claims Jurgen Klopp has done a better job at Liverpool than that of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

Gary Neville has claimed that Jurgen Klopp has done a better job at Liverpool than that of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The German boss joined the Reds back in 2015 and has won every major trophy possible at the club while former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager Guardiola joined the Sky Blues in 2016 and has also enjoyed a lot of success in England.

The FA Cup champions have struggled for consistency this season and although they currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, Neville believes the Reds boss will see the prospect of new owners arriving at Anfield in the near future as a ‘new beginning’ for him on Merseyside.

“Jurgen Klopp is not the type to shirk it at all, he is a massive character,” Neville told Sky Sports (via Metro). “I think he has put in an unbelievable managerial performance, equal to or better than Pep Guardiola in this last seven years, with what he has done at Liverpool.

“How much is it Chelsea have spent now, £300million? If Jurgen Klopp can get that level of money from new owners and spends it as wisely as he has done for the last eight years, he will be empowered next season to go and transform that team. I don’t think of him seeing this as the end, I think he will see it as a new beginning.

“Because of the credit he has built up, you’re not going to stick the boot in. You are going to be critical of them as they are defending really poorly, they are too easy to play against and they are poor in midfield.

“[Mo] Salah is not is not what he was in previous seasons, Mane has gone and the others are a little rugged and raw around the edges. There are things you could argue are going against Klopp, there is no doubt.”

Klopp’s Liverpool and Guardiola’s City have battled it out at the top of the Premier League for a number of seasons now and some are suggesting that the intensity of the Reds’ quadruple hunt last term is taking its toll this time around.

There’s no denying that we simply haven’t been good enough this season, but we have huge confidence in Klopp and Co. to soon have us back performing at our best.

Dipping into the transfer market to strengthen our midfield this month would certainly help while the return to fitness for the likes of Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Virgil van Dijk will be a huge boost in the coming weeks and months.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss labelled Saturday’s dismal 3-0 defeat at Brighton as the worst in his career and he will be looking for a huge reaction against Wolves in the FA Cup tonight.

