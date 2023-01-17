‘So much potential’ – James Pearce heaps huge praise on 18-year-old Liverpool star after ‘excellent’ display against Wolves

Liverpool’s performance against Wolves was a huge improvement from the dismal 3-0 defeat to Brighton at the weekend and one of the eight changes made by Jurgen Klopp at Molineux was the introduction of 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic into midfield.

A lot has been made of the Reds’ midfield this season and the need for reinforcements in the middle of the park, and despite his tender age, the former Celta Vigo youngster put in an assured display alongside Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

The Athletic’s James Pearce took time to praise the teenager on his Twitter account during the first half of the encounter with Julian Lopetegui’s side.

“Stefan Bajcetic has been excellent so far,” he wrote. “Breaking up play and using the ball intelligently. The Spanish teenager has so much potential.”

Although strengthening the midfield is believed to be the Anfield outfit’s priority in the coming months and Jude Bellingham is reportedly Klopp’s main summer transfer target, Bajcetic certainly has a bright future ahead of him and will now be hungry for more minutes during the second half of the campaign.

His ability to receive the ball on the half-turn, drop a shoulder and open up the pitch was something that caught the eye during tonight’s clash and with Fabinho’s recent form somewhat of a concern, there is half a chance that our No. 43 could retain his spot in the starting XI for our huge Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday.

It was great to see the youngster look so confident out on the pitch and we’re looking forward to seeing him continue his promising development under Klopp and Co.

