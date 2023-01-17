Romano says Nunes is to be signed as well as Bellingham this summer not as an alternative

Matheus Nunes has been linked with a move to Liverpool for a while now and, although it’s not going to be a transfer that will be completed until the summer, there has been an interesting development on his chances of joining the Reds.

Taking to his Twitter account, Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘Liverpool are keen on signing Matheus Nunes for next season, he’s part of the list – been told potential #LFC future move was already discussed ahead of his move to Wolves. Nunes, not alternative to Jude Bellingham but one more option as Keita/Oxlade could leave’.

It’s no secret that Jude Bellingham appears to be our top target for the summer but to hear that the Wolves midfielder is a player to possibly come in alongside the England international and not instead of, is certainly exciting news.

We may well see Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and James Milner leave at the end of the season and so Jurgen Klopp will need to launch a midfield revamp, now we may have found two men who will be top of the list of possible signings.

The 19-year-old will be the focus but he can’t be the sole solution to current issues and several players possibly leaving the club at the end of the campaign, some will argue we may need more than two new players anyway.

With the Portuguese international being so hotly tipped by many reputable sources now, perhaps we should prepare to see both men arrive in a few months time and kickstart an exciting new era for the Reds.

You can view the update on Nunes via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Liverpool are keen on signing Matheus Nunes for next season, he's part of the list – been told potential #LFC future move was already discussed ahead of his move to Wolves 🔴 #transfers Nunes, not alternative to Jude Bellingham but one more option as Keita/Oxlade could leave. pic.twitter.com/Gl8rCgo3bf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2023

