(Video) Stefan Bajcetic leaves Wolves man in the dirt with impeccable ball progression in midfield

Stefan Bajcetic may have been the standout star (or starlet) of Liverpool’s FA Cup tie with Wolves after delivering a stunning outing as the holding midfielder.

One clip from @JordyLFC particularly showcases what the 18-year-old could offer Jurgen Klopp going forward as the player smoothly defies pressure with a well-timed turn to give himself the space to progress the ball up the pitch.

It seems bizarre to suggest that the teenager should retain his spot for the meeting with Chelsea next in the English top-flight but it should at least be a consideration in light of the quality of performance shown.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BBC Sport, via @RdScouting (@JordyLFC_):