(Video) Stefan Bajcetic’s highlights against Wolves in a player of the match performance

Stefan Bajcetic was on hand to help provide Jurgen Klopp a possible answer to his midfield issues with what was a performance to remember against Wolves in the FA Cup third round replay.

The 18-year-old was voted player of the match by Liverpool supporters and that is perhaps the best indication that he has won over many of our fans already, some of whom will be pushing for him to be handed a start against Chelsea.

Our boss was full of praise for the Spaniard after the match too and it was clear that he and Thiago Alcantara had a strong bond on the pitch, something that both of their fathers shared during their days playing together for Celta Vigo.

It looks set to be a bright future ahead for our No.43 and let’s hope that he has many happy years ahead at Anfield.

You can watch Bajcetic’s highlights courtesy of BBC Sport (via @UeIwdv on Twitter):

