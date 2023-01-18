(Video) Harvey Elliott on what Milner shouted that ‘definitely worked’ ahead of his FA Cup goal

Harvey Elliott proved to be the match winner with a brilliant goal against Wolves and he shared what James Milner was shouting at him before he dispatched the effort that booked our place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Speaking with BBC Sport after the game, the 19-year-old said: “Milly was, I think, screaming ‘shoot’ as well so, if he’s screaming it – I’m just going to have to do it!… Maybe I can speak to him after and he can encourage me more to shoot because it definitely worked!”.

We all know that our vice captain is a vocal member of the squad and this latest incident proves that yet again, with his words of encouragement indirectly leading to a vital goal.

Many thought that our No.7 was screaming for a pass but his selfless nature and knowledge of the game shone through, as it became clear he was plotting a route that would be most successful for the team.

