FSG are ‘increasingly likely’ to only sell ‘minority stake’ of Liverpool and not a full sale – Pearce

Liverpool fans seemed to have been getting swept up in the possible reports linking the club with a full sale to new Qatari owners but there now appears to be a new update that suggests our current owners have different plans.

As reported by James Pearce: ‘FSG increasingly likely to sell just a minority stake in Liverpool rather than sanction a full sale, but nothing is imminent. US banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are continuing to sound out interest’.

Having seen apparent images of Mo Salah meeting with the prospective owners QSI, there was an increasingly widespread belief that it was a matter of time until we saw the official news of a full sale announced.

That doesn’t mean that this update from The Athletic’s journalist should be met with disappointment, as we may still be able to access the financial might of a new part-ownership group but ensure that the stability of our current owners remains in place.

Many will probably scoff at the above but having won every trophy in the game and receiving two new stands and a training ground – it’s hard to say that we’ve been too hard done to in the past 13 years.

Now looks like the time to up the spending and reinvest in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, perhaps John Henry and FSG need a little help to do that and don’t want to fully step away from the Reds yet.

