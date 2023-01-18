‘Our information is…’ – BILD presenter drops Bellingham father update as Liverpool links intensify

Liverpool’s hopes of landing Jude Bellingham may have taken a step forward as Valentina Maceri revealed that the Englishman’s father, Mark, is reportedly ‘talking to Liverpool’.

The Merseysiders are understood to hold the midfielder in extremely high esteem and have made clear that he tops their prospective shortlist for the summer window.

“For now, I don’t think he’ll sign a new contract with Borussia Dortmund,” the BILD presenter told Sky Sports.

“He has no official offers yet and Dortmund want to give Bellingham all the time he needs to make a decision.

“For now, Bellingham wants to focus on the weekend because there is the restart of the Bundesliga. Our information is that his father is talking to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp wants to sign him.”

If the Reds’ 1-0 win over Wolves was any indication at all – it’s abundantly clear that fresh legs are a must for a beleaguered midfield department.

Liverpool ulitmately can’t be expected to rely on the combined talents of Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita – particularly given the latter two’s struggles with injury – beyond the current campaign and we at Empire of the Kop are expecting serious investment to be supplied for the middle of the park.

With potentially as many as three midfielders departing once their contracts expire in the summer (and that’s without considering how we handle the situation of Arthur Melo’s loan arragement), we simply can’t afford to stop at Bellingham.

Matheus Nunes, valued in excess of £40m, looks like one option we’ll seriously explore but it also remains critical that a new No.6 is brought in if one of Bajcetic or Tyler Morton aren’t deemed appropriate cover for Fabinho in the short-term.

