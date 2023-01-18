(Video) Klopp praises ‘really good’ Bajcetic and a vocal midfield trio that were ‘very helpful’ on the pitch

It was expected that Jurgen Klopp would make a lot of changes for the FA Cup clash with Wolves but there weren’t many who thought the star of the show would end up being Stefan Bajcetic.

Speaking with the media after our victory, the boss spoke about his young midfielder: “He did really well, but what helps really is that he wins these challenges. The last few steps before he has to block the ball, that’s really good.

“Having then Thiago next to him is, I think, pretty helpful – Thiago is talking a lot on the pitch – and Naby was really there tonight, which is obviously very helpful”.

With so much being said about our midfield and the need for the players, having the 18-year-old feature alongside Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita felt like a whole new team at times.

The passing, moving and tackling was much improved and has led to many calling for the trio to be handed the start in our next game against Chelsea at Anfield.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Bajcetic (from 1:28) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

