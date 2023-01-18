(Video) Klopp provides an update on Firmino’s future amidst reports of a move away this summer

Bobby Firmino is in the final year of his Liverpool deal and, although there is still a fair amount of time for a new contract to be sorted, there hasn’t been too much news on whether this will happen and so Jurgen Klopp was asked to provide an update on our No.9.

Speaking with the media after the victory over Wolves, the 55-year-old was asked about the Brazilian’s future: “I said that before: yes, I want to keep him at the club, of course”.

It was short but sweet from the boss but it was a clear indication of where he would like the 31-year-old to be playing his football next season, implying that the decision now is with the player or the owners.

With reports that the former Hoffenheim forward wants a contract extension until 2025, maybe this is just a matter of time until we see a new deal agreed.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Firmino (from 6:14) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

