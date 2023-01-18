(Video) Ibou Konate floors onrushing Jimenez with calm turn inside his own half

Liverpool secured their first clean sheet in eight games as we defeated Wolves in the FA Cup and a key part of the defensive stability that was on show, was Ibou Konate.

In the second-half, our No.5 managed to floor Raul Jimenez as he performed a brilliant turn inside his own half of the pitch.

It’s one of those moments that, if it had gone wrong, the defender would never hear the end of it but the way it turned out means it’s certainly worth watching back.

With Virgil van Dijk injured, the Frenchman has a key role in the team to help ensure we can remain solid at the back in the coming weeks.

You can watch the Konate clip (from 1:56:35) via BBC iPlayer (or via @KonateFC on Twitter):

