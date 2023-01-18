Liverpool linked with 22-year-old boyhood Red who could be the answer to midfield worries – Romano

It feels like most midfielders in world football have been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months and now we have yet another name to throw into the hat, with some of our supporters probably happy to hear they share something with the potential target.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano said: “Jesper Lindstrom is understood to be a Liverpool fan and so this is how the recent rumours started. Many clubs appreciate him but at the moment there’s no proposal from Liverpool, the situation is still very quiet.”

Jesper Lindstrom is possibly not a household name but after 22 appearances in all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt this season already, he has caught the eye of several suitors around the world.

The 22-year-old operates mainly as an attacking midfielder but has also enjoyed spells as a striker and winger for the Bundesliga club, scoring eight times and providing two assists in the current campaign.

It does seem though that these links may be more focussed around the Danish international being a fan of the Reds as a child and not because there’s any real interest in the player at this stage.

With three-and-a-half years left on his current contract in Germany, it may be worth keeping an eye on the midfielder and seeing if he could be a potential transfer in the future – as we surely already have a good chance of convincing him that Anfield is the place to be should we want to sign him.

