Liverpool top four prediction made as 92% of fans deliver Jurgen Klopp verdict

It’s been a period of significant change for several of the ‘Big Six’ in the English top-flight with typical front-runners Liverpool and Manchester City struggling to deliver the kind of form that has seen both outfits set new standards at the top of the table in recent years.

The Reds’ fortunes have taken a tumble, falling out of the Carabao Cup and dropping down the Premier League as the failure to sign a midfielder has finally come back to bite them, whilst Pep Guardiola’s men are still working out how to fit Erling Haaland in their system.

Despite this, it seems that the league’s fans still have faith in the Merseysiders holding on their top four spot and finishing fourth ahead of over-achievers Newcastle in fifth, according to research carried out by 888Sport asking viewers where they believe their respectives sides will finish come May.

The survey in question was carried out as part of the Premier League End of Season Prediction campaign and saw as many as 58% of Liverpool supporters backing their club to achieve Champions League qualification for the 2023/24 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp continues to enjoy an overwhelming degree of support from the Anfield faithful – 92% of fans, to be specific, have backed the German tactician as the right man to keep steering the ship.

More broadly across the Premier League fandom, the former Borussia Dortmund boss is the joint-most popular manager alongside the Magpies’ Eddie Howe.

Understandably, of course, there’s a clear interest in seeing Liverpool expand upon their midfield options given how beleaguered the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have looked and, rather surprisingly, an appetite for investing in the forward line (53% of supporters are particularly keen on seeing this eventuality come to light).

After adding Cody Gakpo to the ranks, it’s difficult to imagine the recruitment team keeping an eye out for further additions to the front-three with the midfield likely to take precedence should Fenway Sports Group sanction the release of further funds.

Otherwise, we’d imagine that the positive performances on show from Naby Keita and youngster Stefan Bajcetic will be rewarded with a regular supply of minutes for the foreseeable future in the interest of keeping the middle of the park dynamic.

