‘Not buying Liverpool then’ – Journalist makes takeover suggestion as Salah’s agent drops cryptic tweet

Liverpool’s future continues to be up in the air with recent reports refuting claims that the club is set to benefit from a takeover bid originating from Qatar.

The Sunday World’s Kevin Palmer commented on one cryptic post from Ramy Abbas Issa, Mo Salah’s agent, on Twitter, noting that it seemed the rumours in question were wide of the mark.

So Qatar are not buying Liverpool then #LFC https://t.co/rptbC4WT7B — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) January 18, 2023

As some have already suggested in the comments below @RamyCol’s message online, it’s highly plausible that this is merely a dig aimed at those who assumed talks between the Egyptian King and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi were suggestive of an incoming bid.

With so much in the way of misinformation being spread online, it can be difficult to cut through the noise and ascertain the veracity of any reported interest.

We at Empire of the Kop understand that American banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley continue to have the feelers out for potential offers.

It has to be said we’d be surprised to see Liverpool end the season, let alone the year, without a prospective buyer or investor firmly identified by reliable sources, even with qualification for the Champions League up in the air.

