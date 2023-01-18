(Video) Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown hates ’11’ jokes as Liverpool claim made

Millie Bobby Brown will be best known in the UK and across the pond as Stranger Things’ ’11’.

The actor admitted she’s tired of hearing all the jokes relating to her famous character, whilst admitting in an interview that she’d much rather be associated with ‘8’, which was the number once held by ex-Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard.

With the Merseysiders struggling to assert themselves in the middle of the park, there’s no question that many a Red would love a player like the former Rangers boss available at this point in time.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of an interview shared on Reddit: