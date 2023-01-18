(Video) Murphy on the ‘unrealistic’ aims Liverpool will still have for this season

Liverpool fans were probably going into the game with Wolves on a low, after what had been a spell of poor results and performances but the FA Cup victory has given renewed hope and Danny Murphy had his say on what can still be achieved this season.

After being asked what the Reds can still do in this campaign, the 45-year-old said: “A trophy and top four, they’ve got to have that ambition. They’ll have their sights on the Champions League still because belief within the club is still there, even if it’s a little unrealistic”.

It’s amazing the difference a win can do because these hopes are certainly not too unlikely at this stage but we need to a put a run of results together, using the performance at Molineux as a springboard for the upcoming matches.

A new look midfield trio and players returning from injury could help ensure that we go from strength to strength in the coming weeks but we all know how hard consistency has been in the past few months.

You can watch Murphy’s thoughts on Liverpool via @BBCSport on Twitter:

It's been a tough season for Liverpool so far 😬 So what should their goal be now for this season? 🤔 Danny Murphy has given his verdict 🗯️#BBCFootball #BBCFACup pic.twitter.com/bRvmkfMkvD — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 17, 2023

