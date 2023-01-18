(Video) Watch Thiago move in Wolves game that absolutely bamboozled opponent

Thiago Alcantara has become an increasingly central part of Liverpool’s midfield and excelled in a trio also containing Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita in the FA Cup.

The Spaniard is known for his stylistic flourishes on the ball and showcased his ability against Wolves with a lovely bit of trickery to leave Ruben Neves clutching at air.

It’s a big ask of the alternative options at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal but if there’s any chance that the likes of our No.8 and the former Bayern Munich maestro can stay fit for much of the remaining campaign, the German may have a viable midfield fix to get us through before reinforcements arrive.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: