(Video) Jamie Carragher claims he’d ‘knock f*ck’ out of ex-Man Utd man in response to interesting ‘fight’ question

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville enjoyed numerous feisty battles against each other during their playing days and it now appears that the former Liverpool defender would love one more clash with the former Old Trafford favourite – but not necessarily on the football pitch.

The pair are now famous for the work they do together as pundits for Sky Sports, but that doesn’t mean the hatred that they once shared has completely gone away.

The Scouser was asked, ‘if you could fight one footballer or ex-footballer, who would it be?’ – to which he jokingly replied, ‘It would have to be Gary Neville… I’d knock f*ck out of him’.

It would certainly be an interesting watch if the pair where to battle it out in the ring, we’d certainly back Carra to come out on top!

Check the hilarious clip below courtesy of @boxxerofficial on TikTok (via GeorgeCuz on Reddit):

#Ep67 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Viaplay’s Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Jude Bellingham, the art of interviewing… and more