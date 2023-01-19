‘What I would say to him’ – Jamie Carragher sends ‘special’ Liverpool message to Jude Bellingham ahead of potential summer transfer

Jamie Carragher has labelled Jude Bellingham as a ‘special talent’ and believes if Liverpool are to sign the Borussia Dortmund star then it would be ‘massive’ for them.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to have made the England international his main ‘priority’ this summer as the Reds look to add reinforcements in the middle of the park.

The Anfield outfit also face stiff competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City with the 19-year-old expected to cost more than €100m when he calls it a day at the Bundesliga outfit.

“That would be massive for Liverpool if they could get Jude Bellingham, but I think it will be massive for any club,” Carragher told Sky Sports (via Caught Offside). “I think he’s a special talent.

“He’s been talked about at Liverpool for a while and I think that’s one of the reasons why Liverpool didn’t buy a midfield player last summer because a lot of their eggs were in this basket of thinking Jude Bellingham would be available this summer so I imagine there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes.

“As I said, no decision has been made, he’s probably got lots of options because he’s a top player.

“What I would say to him is if he comes to Liverpool and it goes well there’s nowhere better to win at Liverpool than anywhere else. It’s special.”

As a Liverpool legend, some will claim that Carragher is of course going to encourage Bellingham to Anfield.

But the truth is, the former Birmingham City man has the ability to join Klopp’s side and ensure the club continues to taste success for the foreseeable future.

At just 19 he has the potential to be the main man at L4 for the next decade or so and is already showing the leadership qualities required to captain whatever side he plays for.

There’s no denying that the prospect of joining Real Madrid is an exciting one, but a number of players have made the switch to the Spanish capital in recent times and struggled to perform at their best.

We certainly believe that Liverpool is the ideal club for Bellingham to continue his development and to reach his quite frightening potential.

