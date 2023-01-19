(Video) What Elliott and Keita immediately did at FT speaks volumes about Wolves win

It seems shocking to put it in writing, let alone say it out loud, but Liverpool’s win over Wolves in their FA Cup replay was their first of the year.

Appalling performances had finally caught up with Jurgen Klopp’s men after the World Cup break, seeing the Reds lose to both Brentford and Brighton either side of a 2-2 draw with Julen Lopetegui’s men at Anfield.

Yet it was both Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita’s reactions to the full-time whistle that truly spoke of the significance of victory over the Wanderers as the pair were caught collapsing to the turf in apparent relief.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: