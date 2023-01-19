Fjortoft reveals what ‘Team Bellingham have told Real Madrid’ about Liverpool ahead of potential summer transfer

Real Madrid have been told by Jude Bellingham’s representatives that they’re also holding talks with Liverpool ahead of a potential move in the summer, that’s according to journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft.

The Borussia Dortmund star is one of Europe’s hottest prospects and is expected to leave the Bundesliga outfit in the summer with a number of clubs interested in his signature.

Jurgen Klopp has made the England international his main transfer target but the talented midfielder is yet to make a decision on where his future lies, according to a tweet from Fjortoft.

“Re: Jude Bellingham. I understand Team Bellingham have told Real Madrid they are talking to Liverpool too,” he said. “At the moment “no favourites”. As they at this stage are investigating.”

READ MORE: ‘What I would say to him’ – Jamie Carragher sends ‘special’ Liverpool message to Jude Bellingham ahead of potential summer transfer

Real Madrid and Liverpool are joined by Manchester City as the three clubs leading the race for the former Birmingham City man and it believed that he’s valued by Dortmund at more than €100m.

The Anfield outfit are in urgent need of reinforcements in the middle of the park and the club’s inconsistent start to the campaign has only strengthened calls for a new midfielder to be signed.

Bellingham does appear to have the skillset required to shine on Merseyside but failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League could prove fatal in our hopes of seeing him in a Red shirt.

We’re currently ten points behind fourth placed Newcastle but we do have a game in hand on Eddie Howe’s side.

There’s still a long way to go this season, however, and with the likes of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Virgil van Dijk hopefully returning from their respective injuries in the coming weeks/months, there’s no reason why we can’t have a successful second half to the campaign.

Check Fjortoft’s tweet below via his official Twitter account: