‘Talks took place…’ – Transfer expert drops Jude Bellingham update as Steven Gerrard blueprint laid out

Liverpool remain ‘optimistic’ about their chances of landing Jude Bellingham in the summer, even though personal talks between Jurgen Klopp and the player have yet to take place.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg who noted that the Reds are keen on the idea of the teenager being their ‘new Steven Gerrard’.

News #Bellingham: Liverpool bosses are still optimistic to sign him in summer. Talks took place but important to say: He hasn’t yet spoken personally to #Klopp so far. And there is no official offer. #LFC offers him the possibility to become the new Steven Gerrard. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/gQihoVzY7P — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 19, 2023

Those are some big boots to fill at Anfield for a whole swathe of reasons but we certainly shouldn’t rule out the possibility of the 19-year-old at least coming close to that ceiling in light of his own vast potential and current maturity.

Having already captained Borussia Dortmund and played a key part in their domestic and European ventures – not to mention being a central figure in England’s recent World Cup campaign – we’d be buying a player ready to start in the midfield NOW.

Whether we’ll be able to afford the Englishman is another discussion entirely, with the potential impact of a lack of Champions League football unclear.

Liverpool will still be able to sell their project and appeal to the player’s interest in fulfilling his full potential, of course, with a year out of the competition not likely to sound the death knell of any potential discussion.

Though it would certainly help our case to have premier European football secured in time for the next campaign.

