Liverpool ‘remain interested’ in 21-year-old Premier League midfielder despite £75m valuation – report

Liverpool ‘have not given up hope’ of signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Reds have been linked with move for the Ecuadorian since the summer and although there are believed to be two other Premier League clubs interested in the 21-year-old’s signature, a report by Sky Sports (via the Liverpool Echo) claims that Jurgen Klopp and Co. remain interested.

Further rumours suggest that the dynamic midfielder is ‘definitely interested’ in a move to Anfield but with him under contract at the south coast outfit until 2025, the Seagulls value their No. 25 somewhere in the region of £75m.

He was a part of Roberto De Zerbi’s side that dismantled the Merseysiders recently as we fell to a 3-0 defeat at the Amex.

Chelsea are one of the other sides weighing up a move for the former Independiente del Valle man and will fancy their chances with ex-Brighton boss Graham Potter now in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Although Jude Bellingham remains Liverpool’s main transfer target for the summer, the FA Cup champions are in urgent need of reinforcements in midfield this month.

Klopp recently suggested that further incomings this month to add to the signing of Cody Gapko are unlikely which suggests the club may be saving their funds to go all out for the Borussia Dortmund star at the end of the season.

Eyebrows may be raised at Brighton’s value of Caicedo, but when you consider that he’s already performing like a seasoned professional in the Premier League at just 21 and is a fully fledged Ecuador international – he certainly has a promising future ahead of him.

