Liverpool ready to let 27-year-old midfielder leave as part of swap deal for Inter Milan star – report

Liverpool’s start to the season has been far from ideal and although the Reds returned to winning ways against Wolves on Tuesday night, performances in recent weeks have only strengthened calls for a new midfielder to be signed.

With Jude Bellingham remaining the club’s main transfer target for the summer, a number of other names have been linked with a move to Anfield this month including Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat and Wolves’ Matheus Nunes.

Jurgen Klopp recently admitted that further incomings this month are unlikely, but a report by Calciomercatoweb (via TEAMtalk) suggest that the FA Cup champions may be looking to let Naby Keita leave as part of a swap deal with Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic.

Our No. 8 is out of contract at the end of the season and with it remaining unlikely that he will be offered a new deal, this is certainly a move that could make sense.

Brozovic may not necessarily fit Liverpool’s transfer criteria due to him being 30 years of age, but he would bring some much needed quality and experience to the middle of the park.

Jordan Henderson and Fabino have been far from their best all season while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are currently set to join Keita in becoming free agents in the summer.

Curtis Jones does not yet to look to have the quality required to be a regular starter under Klopp while Thiago Alcantara has struggled to perform at his best with those around him underperforming.

Often deployed in a defensive midfield role, the Inter star’s game time this season has been hampered by a hamstring injury earlier in the campaign but he has netted two goals in 12 appearances for the San Siro outfit (across all competitions).

The report adds that Liverpool value Keita at £12-15m so it would require a player plus cash deal to meet Inter’s £30m valuation for their No. 77.

