(Video) How Thiago reacted on the bench to crunching Elliott tackle

Harvey Elliott reacted furiously after his challenge on Wolves’ Daniel Podence went unrewarded as far as the resulting throw-in was concerned.

Thiago Alcantara was quick to react off the bench, however, in manager one might describe as ‘managerial’ as he applauded the attacker’s show of intensity on the pitch.

The teenager was joined by Stefan Bajcetic in helping deliver a significantly improved performance following the horror show at the Amex, with the Reds ultimately deserved winners in the West Midlands.

