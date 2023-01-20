(Video) “Lighting up that pitch, not only with his touch but with his smile” – Alexander-Arnold’s hilarious Firmino commentary

If Bobby Firmino is known for two things, it’s probably his mercurial footballing talent and dazzling smile – something that Trent Alexander-Arnold was quick to note in a recent hilarious clip.

Providing an alternative commentary for the club’s YouTube account, our No.66 commented on our Boxing Day defeat of Leicester City in 2019 and the Brazilian’s second goal of the game – saying: “Look at the joy in his face, look at the smile – lighting up that pitch, not only with his touch but with his smile”.

READ MORE: (Video) Thiago on why Liverpool was the ‘perfect’ club for him when he signed in 2020

Seeing as the right-back provided the assist for the goal, it’s fair to say that he was accountable for a fair amount of joy that our No.9 was experiencing but he clearly enjoyed watching his finish just as much.

It was a great way to watch how the players enjoyed watching back what was a brilliant performance by the entire team.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Firmino (from 3:31) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

#Ep68 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Redmen TV’s Paul Machin on Qatar takeover rumours, the midfield conundrum… and more