Christian Falk shares details of Jurgen Klopp’s internal talks at Liverpool regarding potential Jude Bellingham transfer

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly aware that Liverpool will have ‘no chance’ of signing Jude Bellingham if the teenager decides to leave Borussia Dortmund for the side willing to give him the biggest salary, that’s according to BILD’s Christian Falk.

The Reds won’t be able to compete financially with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City who are the two other sides believed to be interested in the England international’s signature but Klopp does ‘see a chance’ if the dynamic midfielder bases his next move purely on ‘football philosophy’.

“I heard that Jurgen Klopp internally said he wants the player but he knows that if Bellingham moves for money Liverpool have no chance. If he bases his decision on the football philosophy, he sees a chance,” the German journalist Caught Offside.

“The club ultimately has to help him with a transfer fee and Liverpool has to make a decision if they want to stump up the money. If they can’t pay that, they’re out. Real Madrid aren’t doing so well in the league and have to do something and it’s worth remembering that they have more money.

“I think Klopp will find a solution with the player about money but Liverpool has to find a solution with Dortmund about the money.”

It’s believed that the 19-year-old will cost any potential suitor over €100m and with Klopp making Bellingham his main transfer target, Falk has revealed recently that the Reds will have between £200-250m to spend on strengthening their squad in the summer.

If the former Birmingham City man does base his decision purely on the project of his future club, then Merseyside could be the ideal destination for him.

Klopp has already helped numerous players reach their potential at Liverpool, including the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, and with the Dortmund No. 22 already possessing the ability of a world-class midfielder at such a tender age, he could become the main man at Anfield for at least the next decade.

Numerous players have moved to Real Madrid in recent years and have failed to settle while Jack Grealish’s struggle to impress at new club Manchester City could send a message of caution to Bellingham.

Strengthening our midfield does appear to be imperative if we’re to continue tasting success in the coming years and we certainly hope that Bellingham will be sporting the famous Red shirt next season.

