Bobby Firmino admits he’s ‘happy’ and ‘intends to stay’ at Liverpool as he approaches final six months of current Reds deal

Bobby Firmino has admitted he’s ‘happy’ at Liverpool and that he ‘intends to stay’ at the club beyond the summer.

The Brazil international’s contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the season and there is yet to be any agreement on a fresh deal despite Jurgen Klopp admitting he wants to retain the services of the former Hoffenheim man.

The 31-year-old, who has spent time on the sidelines with a calf injury recently, has had a strong start to the campaign with nine goals and four assists in 21 appearances (across all competitions).

“It’s incredible playing high-level football here with great players, stars of the game,” Firmino told the official Liverpool magazine (via Liverpool Offside).

“I’m happy here and I intend to stay here and help Liverpool FC.

READ MORE: Christian Falk shares details of Jurgen Klopp’s internal talks at Liverpool regarding potential Jude Bellingham transfer

“It’s a dream for all players to win the Premier League and Champions League. It’s history, a huge legacy. When it happened, we felt tremendously privileged, grateful to God for having given this to us.

Many expected our No. 9 to see his game time limited this season following the big money signing of Darwin Nunez in the summer, but with injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, Firmino has flourished and showed why he deserves a new contract at Anfield.

Reports recently suggested that Saudi outfit and Cristiano Ronaldo’s new side Al-Nassr are weighing up a move for the Brazilian but rumours also claim that the Brazilian wants to continue playing at the highest level.

Since being signed by Brendan Rodgers for £29m back in 2015, the versatile forward has won every major trophy possible.

We certainly hope this season isn’t Firmino’s last in a Red shirt, but we’ll just have to wait and see!

#Ep67 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Viaplay’s Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Jude Bellingham, the art of interviewing… and more