Gakpo believes he’ll soon be showing Liverpool fans what he’s capable of and reveals which Reds teammates are helping him settle at Anfield

Cody Gakpo believes he is quickly settling down at Liverpool and is looking forward to showing what he’s made of during the second half of the Reds’ campaign.

The Netherlands international tasted success for the first time at his new club earlier this week after Jurgen Klopp’s side battled their way to a 1-0 victory at Wolves.

And with Chelsea up next for the FA Cup champions at Anfield tomorrow, our new forward believes it won’t be long before he’s registering goals and assists in a Red shirt.

“I feel that’s coming,” he told Liverpoolfc.com. “Of course, in a new team you have to adapt to the style of playing and how other players play around you.

“You have to get to know each other. That’s what I’m trying to do and I feel that is getting better every game – and it will be even better in the next one [against Chelsea].

“We have a really good group, with a lot of quality and we are really together. Everybody is determined to win and to perform for the club and for the fans.

“When you win a game at Wolves, then that is good for everybody, for the mood, and that’s something we can build on. We gained confidence.

“We have to keep working hard, improving every day and the wins will come.”

The 23-year-old had been in superb form for PSV before his departure for Anfield at the start of the month.

The versatile attacker had registered 13 goals and 17 assists for Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s side this term (across all competitions) and clearly knows how to make things happen at the top end of the pitch.

He’s explained how the English game differs to what he had become accustomed to in his homeland.

“The game is really fast and I like it,” our No. 18 said. “The biggest difference is the speed of the game. It’s faster than in the Eredivisie.

“Normally, at PSV, we would have the build-up and it takes a long time before we get to the goal. Here, we try to go for goal as fast as possible – in a good way – and the opponent as well.

“There are a lot of different things than in Holland, but it is up to me to adjust as quickly as possible.”

Time must be afforded to the £37m man before we can expect to see him performing at his best.

Adjusting to life in the Premier League and learning what Jurgen Klopp wants from him certainly isn’t easy and it’s important that too much is not expected from Gakpo so soon in his Reds career.

Feeling at home at a new club is something that some players struggle with but our new signing has revealed which players are helping him settle the most at a ‘warm club’ like Liverpool.

“Everybody is really nice,” added Gakpo. “Virgil, I’ve known him a little bit longer, from the national team. He is helping me a lot, and Curtis also. Just with the small things they can help me. I really appreciate that from all the guys, so I’m really grateful.

“It’s really great to be here. It’s a really nice, warm club.”

