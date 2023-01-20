Jurgen Klopp makes Liverpool ‘investment’ admission as Reds prepare for clash with big spenders Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool have to invest in the future in order to ensure they maintain pace with the rest of the clubs around them.

A lot has been made of the fact that the Reds failed to sign an elite midfielder in the summer and have yet to do so again during the current window with Jude Bellingham believed to be the club’s top transfer target at the end of the season.

Ahead of tomorrow’s huge Premier League clash with Chelsea at Anfield, our German tactician was asked about investment in his own squad with Graham Potter’s side already spending over £400m on incomings this season.

“I can’t see [other clubs’] investment stopping in the future, and that means we have to do it as well,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss said (as quoted by GOAL’s Neil Jones on Twitter).

READ MORE: Bobby Firmino admits he’s ‘happy’ and ‘intends to stay’ at Liverpool as he approaches final six months of current Reds deal

BILD’s Christian Falk has claimed recently that Liverpool will have between £200-250m to spend on transfers in the summer, while any potential move for Bellingham is expected to cost over £100m alone.

Reds fans have become frustrated in recent years with some supporters claiming that FSG are failing to provide Klopp with the finances needed to ensure we remain as competitive as possible on all fronts for the foreseeable future.

Our German tactician has admitted that further incomings this month to add to the signing of Cody Gakpo are unlikely – which suggests that we may be preparing to go all out for the Dortmund No. 22 in the summer.

Check Jones’ tweet below via his official Twitter account:

Klopp: "I can't see [other clubs'] investment stopping in the future, and that means we have to do it as well."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 20, 2023

#Ep67 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Viaplay’s Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Jude Bellingham, the art of interviewing… and more