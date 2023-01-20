(Video) Liverpool are ‘feeling optimistic’ about possibly signing Jude Bellingham this summer

Liverpool supporters are collectively hoping that Jude Bellingham will arrive at the club this summer and it seems that we have had a positive update in the negotiation process, if the latest reports are to be believed.

As reported by Sky Sports: “Sky Germany this afternoon say that Liverpool are feeling optimistic about signing Jude Bellingham in the summer, they say talks have been held but they stress that there have been no talks between the player and Jurgen Klopp – that has not happened yet”.

It feels like the same old stories are just being recirculated by so many different outlets and that really, not much has changed in our hunt for the 19-year-old midfielder in the past few months.

The England international looks to have been convinced that we are the club for him but now we need to ensure we finish in a strong position this season and have the money available to buy him.

