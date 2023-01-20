(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain on the ‘motivation’ his son provides him to stay at the top of his game

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has proved a vital member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad this season by helping fill the void at the top of the pitch but with his contract set to end in the summer, this may well be his last campaign at Anfield.

Speaking with BBC Sport, our No.15 has explained how he’s finding extra motivation in his game: “It gives you that little bit of motivation to stay at that level, so you can make your son proud and that’s something that I look back on clips of my Dad and it makes you very proud when your Dad can do that”.

The 29-year-old will then be out to impress for the rest of this season in order to earn himself a new contract with the Reds, or to put himself in the shop window for a new move.

Let’s hope that he can kick on for the next five months and prove to everyone that a new contract is warranted, if not – we would all only wish the best for his next club.

You can watch Oxlade-Chamberlain’s comments via @BBCMOTD on Twitter:

"It gives you that little bit of motivation…"@Alex_OxChambo wants his son to be able to remember seeing him play at the top level… #LFC #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/4CqfMT5c4g — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 20, 2023

