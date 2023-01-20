Mo Salah confident that Liverpool can bounce back despite current ‘tough situation’

Mo Salah has admitted that he and his Liverpool teammates are currently experiencing a ‘tough situation’ but believes the squad will soon turn things around.

The Reds have struggled for consistency so far this season and currently find themselves ten points behind fourth placed Newcastle, albeit with a game in hand on Eddie Howe’s side.

After going three games without a win recently, the FA Cup champions returned to winning ways against Wolves earlier this week and will look to build on that performance against Chelsea at Anfield tomorrow.

“As I said before, we have a really good group,” the Egyptian told Liverpoolfc.com (via GOAL). “I’ve been in three or four teams – I know what’s different between here and the other teams. We have an unbelievable group. We always try to help the young players, and the experienced ones always try to stay calm in the situation and just advise the young [players] to stay calm. It’s hard, it’s a tough situation, but I think we’re going to go through that and make it better.”

Salah will be aware that he and his teammates simply haven’t been good enough this season – after going so close to completing a glorious quadruple last term, the current campaign hasn’t exactly gone to plan.

Our No. 11 has still registered impressive numbers this season, however, with 17 goals and six assists in 28 appearances (across all competitions).

Injuries have certainly affected our season with Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Virgil van Dijk all sidelined at the moment, but the hope is that when the lads return to fitness they will help the side mount a serious challenge for both Champions League success and a spot in the top four.

Tomorrow’s clash with Graham Potter’s men is an important one for both sides and with the likes of Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita handing Jurgen Klopp a selection headache after their impressive showings at Molineux – it will be interesting to see the XI that our German selects tomorrow lunchtime.

