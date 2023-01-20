(Video) Thiago on why Liverpool was the ‘perfect’ club for him when he signed in 2020

There aren’t many more universally liked players at our club than Thiago Alcantara and it’s great to know that the love from the fans in clearly reciprocated by the player, as his latest interview suggests.

Speaking with BT Sport, the 31-year-old shared why he signed for the Reds in 2020: “Which are the teams that are, for me, the most iconic in the Premier League, which one is a better project, a better coach and Liverpool was perfect for that”.

Our No.6 has played for some of the biggest and most historic clubs in world football and has a clear love for the game, making his decision to move to Anfield even more understandable.

The Spanish international loves being a part of institutions when it comes to his football clubs and let’s hope that he can continue to bring more success in a red shirt.

You can watch Thiago’s comments on Liverpool (from 8:43) via BT Sport on YouTube:

