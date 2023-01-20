Wilson on why Bellingham ‘may look elsewhere’ away from Liverpool

Liverpool supporters are becoming increasingly aware of the fact that we seem to have a good chance of signing Jude Bellingham but recent performances in the league could be hampering our chances of a successful negotiation.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football podcast, Callum Wilson commented on our current form affecting our chances of signing the 19-year-old: “He needs to be on the biggest stage, if Liverpool are not in the Champions League, he may look elsewhere”.

We’re still yet to reach the half-way mark in the Premier League this season and so there’s plenty of time for Jurgen Klopp’s side to get a run of form together and close the gap to the top of the table.

READ MORE: (Video) “Lighting up that pitch, not only with his touch but with his smile” – Alexander-Arnold’s hilarious Firmino commentary

The 19-year-old will probably have a pick of some of the biggest clubs in world football and if it comes down to money, we may not win the negotiations and so then us being in a strong league and European position may well also prove to be important.

We can be hopeful of the fact that ‘team Bellingham’ appear to be making a long-term decision on what will benefit the player for the next five or six years, not just what will be best in the following campaign.

Risking the fact that we may be able to persuade the player despite a possible poor league finish is not really a position we would like to be in though, so let’s hope that we can turn around the second part of the season and be in a stronger position to negotiate in.

#Ep68 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Redmen TV’s Paul Machin on Qatar takeover rumours, the midfield conundrum… and more