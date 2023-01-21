Bajcetic starts as Klopp meritocracy on show v Chelsea – Confirmed Liverpool lineup

Fielding questions over the level of loyalty shown to certain underperforming stars, Jurgen Klopp boldly stated to reporters that he’s far from being too loyal.

If Liverpool fans were looking for proof of that statement, they need look no further than the midfield the German selected for the Reds’ hosting of Chelsea at Anfield as both Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita held on to their starting berths.

The upcoming encounter will, of course, represent a perhaps unique challenge given the Blues’ ongoing inconsistency under Graham Potter amid of raft of personnel changes both on and off the pitch.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez form a centre-half partnership in the back four.

Bajcetic and Keita are joined by Thiago Alcantara in the middle of the park after a phenomenal showing against Wolves in the FA Cup.

Darwin Nunez makes the bench as expected with Harvey Elliott retained in the first-XI with Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo completing the forward line.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! How about THAT midfield, Reds? Klopp meritocracy on full show 😍 #LFC pic.twitter.com/vFgJGNbcTe — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 21, 2023

