‘Here we go’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms ex-Liverpool target seals Everton loan

Arnaut Danjuma was, at one stage, heavily linked with a move to Liverpool having flourished in the 2021/22 season (interest the player admitted he was aware of in an interview with Sky Sports).

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed in a tweet that the Reds’ city rivals Everton are closing in on the 25-year-old with a loan deal sealed.

After registering an impressive 20 goal contributions in 34 games last term, however, the ex-Bournemouth star has seen both his numbers on the stat sheet and on the pitch take a tumble.

In half as many games, the forward has only 834 minutes to his name and six goals to show from 17 appearances.

Having suffered from muscular issues at the start of the season, of course, Danjuma’s current plight is an understandable one and his prior numbers in La Liga should certainly offer cause for optimism at Goodison Park.

From our end, we’re certainly more than happy with the options at our disposal in the forward line – particularly if Bobby Firmino does decide to extend his future at Anfield.

