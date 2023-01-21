‘I’ll fly to Dortmund…’ – Steven Gerrard sends Jude Bellingham Liverpool transfer message

Steven Gerrard may have had two managerial moves since departing Liverpool’s youth setup but home clearly remains where the heart is for the legendary former midfielder.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the Reds’ encounter with Chelsea, in comments relayed on Twitter by the Echo’s Paul Gorst, he noted his willingness to fight for his old club’s case when it came to the potential transfer of Jude Bellingham.

Steven Gerrard making a strong case for Jude Bellingham to join Liverpool here on BT Sport. “All he needs to do is give me a date in the diary when he’s free and I’ll fly to Dortmund to talk about [a move].” — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 21, 2023

Given the 19-year-old’s well-known admiration for the ex-Aston Villa boss, it certainly couldn’t hurt the Merseysiders’ chances to encourage some discussion between their top transfer target and the now coach.

The issues as ever for us, of course, will revolve around money – assuming that we can convince the player about the superiority of our project.

Bellingham will know for a fact that minutes WILL NOT come in short supply at Anfield, which is a guarantee neither Real Madrid nor Manchester City will be able to make with 100% certainty.

Our midfield department is in dire need of surgery over the course of the next two transfer windows and the Englishman has every reason to believe that he’ll play a key role in the rebuild going forward.

Having Champions League football still available will certainly help our case, of course, and we can start staking our claim in that respect with a big victory over Chelsea this afternoon.

