(Video) Big Alisson stop keeps Liverpool in the game as defensive problems persist

Alisson Becker has hardly been helped by a backline that looked incredibly nervous and disjointed, sans Virgil van Dijk’s leadership and organisational skills.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had the Brazilian No.1 to thank for keeping the scoreline level with one notable moment coming in the form of a close-range stop to keep out Benoit Badiashile’s header.

There’s no question that the German will have been far from impressed with the low-quality nature of the game at L4.

