(Video) LFC owner John Henry booed at awkward Red Sox event over ‘expensive’ claim

Liverpool’s principal owner, John W Henry, attracted the ire of Red Sox fans during an open forum for the Red Sox Winter Weekend event.

The American inspired a host of unrelenting boos as he admitted it was ‘expensive to have the best baseball players’.

It’s increasingly becoming clear that the frustrations of fans in Boston seem to mirror those in England with Fenway Sports Group’s perceived lack of investment in Liverpool deemed to be harmful to the Reds’ hopes of staying competitive at the top of the table.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @BURNITDOWNNNNN: