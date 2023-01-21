Klopp answers Liverpool rebuild question with 10-year claim

Liverpool’s poor form has inevitably attracted a host of uncomfortable questions for Jurgen Klopp regarding both the enthusiasm of his squad to climb the mountain again in future and that of the manager for the rebuild that clearly must take place in the summer.

Evidently, there are myriad factors preventing the club from investing in the current window, though the Reds will have nowhere to hide should such hesitation spill over into the next.

Regardless, few could question the manager’s appetite to be a part of the process of change after his latest comments ahead of a Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Chelsea.

“My motivation is no problem. I have enough energy for another 10 years if you want,” the German told BT Sport (via BBC Sport). “I know where we are going from. Pep said earlier in the about being happy flower team and we knew it.”

The Merseysiders find themselves toiling in ninth-place, though will be reassured by the prospect of leapfrogging Fulham in sixth should they secure the lion’s share of the points today.

Reducing the deficit to the top four spots down to seven points (to Newcastle in fourth) could be a pivotal moment for the season at the exact halfway point of the league campaign.

The selection calls made by Klopp certainly indicate that no punches will be pulled against Graham Potter’s men.

