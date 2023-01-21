(Video) Konate almost scores goal of the season with speculative long-range effort

Liverpool began proceedings in the second-half with far more aggression and intent and actually came close to finding an effort via unlikely scorer Ibrahima Konate.

The Frenchman raced into the opposing half in a manner some might suggest was Joel Matip-esque before attempting to catch Kepa Arrizabalaga off his line with a speculative effort.

The shot went just wide of the post in what was a clear warning sign for Graham Potter’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport: