Stefan Bajcetic starts as Klopp makes risky selection call v Chelsea – Predicted Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp has often prided himself on a system of meritocracy at Liverpool; one that is likely to see a number of changes made for the 1-0 win over Wolves stick for Chelsea’s upcoming visit to Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds flourished in the absence of historically reliable midfield operators in Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, as both Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic helped restore the basics of the manager’s system.

The question remains, of course, as to whether the German tactician will feel equally as bold with his selection calls coming up against Graham Potter’s unpredictable outfit.

It’ll be Alisson Becker once again for us in between the sticks with a centre-half combination of Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate.

In the midfield, we’re expecting to see Bajcetic keep his place alongside Thiago Alcantara, though we have a suspicion that Klopp will swap out our No.8 in favour of Henderson’s leadership skills for a more challenging game – a risky call given how poor the skipper has been of late.

Up top, we could see a recovered Darwin Nunez being held back on the bench initially whilst Cody Gakpo, Mo Salah and Harvey Elliott make up the front-three.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Alisson, Robertson, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Bajcetic, Thiago, Henderson, Gakpo, Salah, Elliott

