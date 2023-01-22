(Video) Stefan Bajcetic’s highlights against Chelsea in yet another impressive display for Liverpool

Despite being just 18-years-old, there were many Liverpool fans who were calling for Jurgen Klopp to hand Stefan Bajcetic a start against Chelsea and our faith in the midfielder was rewarded.

With so many calls for a new midfielder to be signed for the Reds, to see our academy providing the boss with what looks to be a long-term solution to that issue – is a great sign.

Our No.43 plays with maturity beyond his years and even after receiving a first-half yellow card, he was still brave enough to get involved in the dirty part of the game and pulled off some big challenges.

It’s the former Celta Vigo youth player’s ability to pass a ball and remain calm under pressure that really shines through though and he looks set to have a long and successful Anfield career.

You can watch Stefan Bajcetic’s highlights courtesy of Canal+ (via 1947production on YouTube):

