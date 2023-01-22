(Video) Klopp waxes lyrical about 18-year-old who “is doing really well” after being given a chance to impress for Liverpool

Liverpool are going through a tough period at the moment but it has provided opportunities for some squad players to be handed more minutes and attempt to prove to Jurgen Klopp that they deserve more time on the pitch.

Speaking with the media after the match, the 55-year-old was full of praise for one of these players – Stefan Bajcetic: “It is obviously one of the rare positive things, especially Stefan. There was a door, I’m not even sure it was open, but he ran through it and he was exceptional.

“He does really well in the moment, I think that’s clear. We have to be a bit careful with him of course, he’s really young. He had a yellow card and I don’t even know [if] it was his fault, to be 100 per cent honest, but he got a yellow card, so of course he got tired, but [he] was still really good in the game.

READ MORE: “Let’s see” – Fabrizio Romano provides Liverpool update on wantaway Chelsea midfielder

“Each player when he gets tired and is on a yellow card is a risk, and we didn’t want to take that. But, no, he is doing really well”.

The 18-year-old was hugely impressive once again and proved the boss right for being brave enough to play him in such a big fixture against Chelsea.

It’s clear that many of our supporters are big fans of the young Spaniard and if a player has the backing of the manager and the fanbase whilst still a teenager, you know we’re onto something good.

You can watch Klopp’s thoughts on Bajcetic (from 3:48) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

#Ep69 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Special Edition): Debating FSG with Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins fans