(Video) Laughable ‘foul’ given against Gomez on Jorginho shows the state of Premier League refereeing

It wasn’t the best of games as Liverpool and Chelsea met at Anfield and played out a 0-0 draw but some of the decisions on show showed how bad the refereeing is in the Premier League today, including one decision between Joe Gomez and Jorginho.

After James Milner whipped in a corner from the right, a small flurry of panic ensued as Graham Potter’s side initially struggled to get rid of the ball and it soon fell at the feet of the Italian midfielder.

Within moments, Michael Oliver had awarded the Londoners a free-kick because of an apparent foul by our No.2 but the replays showed how little contact there actually was.

The 31-year-old just fell onto the ball and was somehow rewarded for it, it’s almost as if the officials are desperate to give the defending side a decision so that they no longer have to worry about so many players being in such a confined area.

You can watch the ‘foul’ on Jorginho courtesy of Premier League Productions (via Reddit user u/firminocoutinho):

