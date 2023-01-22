(Video) Nunez and Gakpo link up well as possible new strike partnership begins to blossom

With Sadio Mane leaving the club last summer and Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino being injured at present, there’s a lot of pressure on our newest attacking options Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo to link up and make a big impact on the side.

Both men will be hoping to improve in the coming weeks, months and years they spend at Anfield but there was a glimpse of what may be to come, during the game against Chelsea.

Not long after the Uruguayan had been substituted onto the pitch, he drove at Graham Potter’s defence and managed to find the former PSV man with a clever pass.

Collecting the ball on the spin and dispatching a shot on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s goal, our No.18 provided an insight into what we may be seeing much more of – once the duo are fully settled into Merseyside life.

You can watch the chance for Nunez and Gakpo (from 1:03:22) via Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer:

