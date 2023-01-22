“Let’s see” – Fabrizio Romano provides Liverpool update on wantaway Chelsea midfielder

Nearly every midfielder in Europe has been linked with a move to Liverpool and now it appears that one current Chelsea man could be the latest target highlighted by the club, as we attempt to strengthen that area of the pitch.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano said: “On Mason Mount rumours – at the moment, I’m told that Liverpool’s top priority remains Jude Bellingham and they also follow Matheus Nunes.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen with Mount, at the moment his new contract situation has to be clarified as talks with Chelsea have been ongoing for months.”

Mason Mount is probably not a player that many of our fans would have ever thought would end up at Anfield but with 18 months left on his current deal, this could be a chance to land an experienced player and on a relatively cheap deal.

With the London club in a transition period under Graham Potter, the 24-year-old may see this as the time to move away from Stamford Bridge and head to pastures new in the coming transfer windows.

Although Jude Bellingham still appears to be our top target, with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and James Milner possibly leaving at the end of the season, we would surely still need to bring in more than one player in midfield.

If that’s to be the England midfielder or not, it’s likely that we’ll be on the lookout for alternatives for and people to play alongside the 19-year-old from Borussia Dortmund – so expect plenty more stories in the coming months.

