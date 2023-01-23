(Video) BBC pundit rules Liverpool out of Champions League race because we can’t ‘get ourselves going’

With Liverpool and Chelsea both currently 10 points adrift of the top four places in the Premier League, Match of the Day host Gary Lineker asked who was more likely to be able to break into the Champions League places in the second half of the campaign.

In response to the question, Jermaine Jenas said: “If I had to gamble on one, I’d probably go Chelsea. I think with the amount of signings they’ve made, and Liverpool don’t seem to be able to just get themselves going. There were definitely some positives from a Liverpool point of view, but I’m going to go with Chelsea”.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp’s emotional reunion with his former player caught on camera in Anfield tunnel

It’s certainly not music to our supporters’ ears but we will be hoping to prove the former England international wrong with a run of impressive performances and results soon.

The only issue is that we have been waiting for this upturn in form for a while now but we just don’t seem to be able to get ourselves going, let’s hope the second half of the season tells a different story.

You can watch Jenas’ comments on Liverpool via @BBCMOTD on Twitter:

Chelsea or Liverpool? Who is more likely to make a top four charge? 🤨#BBCFootball #MOTD2 pic.twitter.com/raEJRG7VQX — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 23, 2023

#Ep69 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Special Edition): Debating FSG with Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins fans