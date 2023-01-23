Liverpool have decision to make as Fabrizio Romano shares ‘official’ Moises Caicedo update

Liverpool have looked more assured on the pitch since Jurgen Klopp rewarded both Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic with starts against Chelsea.

That being said, the clear need for investment in the middle of the park simply can’t be avoided any more than the No.8’s injury record or the young Spaniard’s relative inexperience.

One man who could provide a considerable boost to the Reds’ fortunes on the pitch would be Brighton’s Moises Caicedo who has recently undergone a change of agents as relayed in an ‘official’ update on Twitter by Fabrizio Romano.

Official. Moises Caicedo has picked Futbol Division as new agents — it’s now confirmed by agency statement 🚨🔵🇪🇨 #CFC One to watch in the final days of Jan window — Brighton want to keep him but Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are well informed on Moises situation ⤵️ https://t.co/7CmaFU3Y4Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2023

With the Ecuadorian valued in excess of £70m, however, it seems a signing well and truly out of reach for the Merseysiders, at the very least until the summer.

Sitting ninth in the Premier League table, however, should offer the clearest warning sign to our decision-makers at the executive level as to the necessity of additions in January.

Our 2020/21 campaign does offer some hope as to our chances of creeping back into the top four spots, though that looks a comparatively larger ask given the current prowess shown by both Manchester United and Newcastle United.

The rampant spending on show from Chelsea likewise shows a clear intention from the Blues to fix their current struggles on the pitch with a degree of rapidity.

Liverpool can’t afford to be as bold in the market under our current policy of sustainability, but inaction could lead to significant fears being realised with potentially far-reaching consequences.

It leaves us with a decision to make before the window closes at the end of the month; an expensive one, admittedly, but no less critical.

